Bill Cosby's release sparks worries of setback to #MeToo movement

LOS ANGELES • Bill Cosby's surprise release from prison stirred concern among women's advocates in the United States that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse.

The 83-year-old comedian and actor was freed on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned a 2018 verdict that found him guilty of sexual assault.

Activists, who had celebrated his conviction as a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, strongly condemned the new decision.

"When the system disregards dozens of accusers in a situation like this - because of a technical loophole, not because of the proof that led to sentencing - it creates the perception that it's 'not worth it' for victims to come forward," said a statement from Women In Film, a non-profit group that advocates for equal opportunity in entertainment.

Time's Up, an organisation founded in 2018 after allegations of sexual assault and rape by producer Harvey Weinstein, said Cosby's survivors "came forward with great courage against a powerful man at great personal risk".

"We hope this (Cosby ruling) does not deter other survivors from speaking out because we need to build better accountability measures and ways to hold perpetrators accountable," said Ms Tina Tchen, chief executive officer and president of the Time's Up Foundation.

Cosby had been found guilty of drugging and molesting Ms Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater Temple University, in his home in 2004.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that Cosby should not have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a district attorney more than 15 years ago.

He was released after serving more than two years of a three-to 10-year sentence.

Ms Constand and her attorneys said the conviction's reversal was "not only disappointing but of concern that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant".

REUTERS