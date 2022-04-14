BigBang
Trendsetting group BigBang, which helped to popularise K-pop globally since their debut in 2006, have released their first single in four years.
BigBang
Trendsetting group BigBang, which helped to popularise K-pop globally since their debut in 2006, have released their first single in four years.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2022, with the headline BigBang make a bittersweet return. Subscribe