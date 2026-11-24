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BigBang and YG have reunited, but is it more than an anniversary project?

YG Entertainment confirmed on Nov 24 that it is working with Big Bang on the group’s 20th anniversary activities, including its ongoing world tour.

SEOUL – Speculation over BigBang’s possible return to YG Entertainment under a new group contract has resurfaced following a recent corporate disclosure. However, the partnership between the two remains centred on the boy band’s 20th anniversary activities, with little indication of extending beyond the project.

According to the K-pop agency’s third-quarter report released Nov 16, its board of directors unanimously approved a group activity contract on Aug 21, the same day BigBang kicked off its world tour XX: Cosmos in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The report neither identified the artist involved nor disclosed the scope or duration of the contract.

The disclosure fuelled speculation that BigBang could return to YG Entertainment under an arrangement similar to the exclusive group contract Blackpink signed in 2023.

The agency confirmed on Nov 24 that it is working with BigBang on the group’s 20th anniversary activities, including its ongoing world tour.

The company, however, did not disclose any contractual arrangements concerning the members’ future group or individual activities, nor did it confirm whether the board resolution concerned BigBang.

The collaboration was first made public in March, when YG’s executive producer Yang Hyun-suk announced that an agreement had been reached with the bandmates to hold concerts marking the group’s 20th anniversary.

The partnership has since extended beyond live performances. YG is also listed as the agency behind BigBang’s two digital singles released in 2026 – BiiiG on Aug 19 and GiiiRip on Nov 20 – indicating its involvement in the group’s recorded music activities.

These activities could fall under a project-based agreement covering concert production, music releases, distribution, merchandise sales and the commercial use of the group’s intellectual property, without necessarily granting YG exclusive management rights over BigBang’s future group activities.

The wording of the board resolution is also noteworthy. The report refers to a group activity contract rather than an exclusive group contract.

BigBang was not listed among YG Entertainment’s artists under exclusive contracts as at Sept 30.

When Blackpink renewed its group contract in December 2023, the K-pop powerhouse explicitly announced that it had signed an exclusive contract covering the four members’ group activities, while allowing them to pursue individual careers independently. No comparable announcement has been made regarding BigBang.

Securing a long-term partnership with BigBang would carry considerable commercial significance for YG Entertainment, particularly amid uncertainty over Blackpink’s future group activities.

Blackpink was also absent from the company’s latest list of artists under exclusive contracts, with the agency saying discussions over the group’s future activities were ongoing.

BigBang’s three members currently pursue solo careers under separate agencies, with G-Dragon represented by Galaxy, Taeyang by The Black Label and Daesung by R&D. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK