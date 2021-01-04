Bieber goes tattoo-free in new music video

Singer Justin Bieber and actress Zoey Deutch on the set of the music video for Anyone.
Singer Justin Bieber and actress Zoey Deutch on the set of the music video for Anyone.PHOTO: JUSTIN BIEBER/ INSTAGRAM
  • Published
    36 min ago

LOS ANGELES • In the music video for his song Anyone, Justin Bieber appears to have turned back time a decade - at least when it comes to his skin.

The heavily tattooed singer showed off his unadorned body in the music video, in which he played a boxer-in-training with actress Zoey Deutch as his love interest.

The song was released at the stroke of midnight on Jan 1 as the closing number of his New Year's Eve concert, which was live-streamed from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles to millions across the globe.

Bieber later posted a revealing behind-the-scenes time lapse on Instagram, clad in nothing but white Calvin Klein briefs.

In the clip, a team of make-up artists worked their magic on his torso, arms and legs, miraculously making all his tattoos disappear.

"No tats for the #Anyonevideo," Bieber wrote in the caption.

Fans marvelled at the transformation, with one saying: "It is like 2010." Another added: "Feels so weird to see you without tattoos."

Bieber has spoken in the past of the significance of the intricate artwork on his body, which includes a lion with a crown, a bear, a skeleton and an eagle taking flight.

In September last year, he showed off a rose neck-piece, saying: "I think the thorns symbolise the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty."

However, Bieber said his wife Hailey Baldwin has put a stop to more tattoos, at least on the neck. He said: "I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey request."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2021, with the headline 'Bieber goes tattoo-free in new music video'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 