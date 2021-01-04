Bieber goes tattoo-free in new music video

LOS ANGELES • In the music video for his song Anyone, Justin Bieber appears to have turned back time a decade - at least when it comes to his skin.

The heavily tattooed singer showed off his unadorned body in the music video, in which he played a boxer-in-training with actress Zoey Deutch as his love interest.

The song was released at the stroke of midnight on Jan 1 as the closing number of his New Year's Eve concert, which was live-streamed from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles to millions across the globe.

Bieber later posted a revealing behind-the-scenes time lapse on Instagram, clad in nothing but white Calvin Klein briefs.

In the clip, a team of make-up artists worked their magic on his torso, arms and legs, miraculously making all his tattoos disappear.

"No tats for the #Anyonevideo," Bieber wrote in the caption.

Fans marvelled at the transformation, with one saying: "It is like 2010." Another added: "Feels so weird to see you without tattoos."

Bieber has spoken in the past of the significance of the intricate artwork on his body, which includes a lion with a crown, a bear, a skeleton and an eagle taking flight.

In September last year, he showed off a rose neck-piece, saying: "I think the thorns symbolise the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty."

However, Bieber said his wife Hailey Baldwin has put a stop to more tattoos, at least on the neck. He said: "I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey request."