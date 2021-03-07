Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

2. (4) A Court Of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

3. (2) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (9) The Duke And I by Julia Quinn

5. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

7. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

8. (-) Camino Winds by John Grisham

9. (10) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (-) September Love by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) Think Again by Adam Grant

3. (3) How To Avoid A Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

4. (7) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (9) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

9. (4) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (10) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (2) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (3) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

4. (9) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

5. (-) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

7. (7) The Witches by Roald Dahl

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton #77: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 3 by Gege Akutami