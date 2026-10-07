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Best spot in the club during F1: What goes on behind Marquee Singapore’s iconic indoor ferris wheel

Seven years after Marquee Singapore opened, the nightclub’s indoor ferris wheel still draws long queues each night.

SINGAPORE – When superstar DJs Anyma, Diplo and Martin Garrix perform at Marquee Singapore’s F1 parties from Oct 9 to 11, the best spot in the house is arguably from the nightclub’s trademark 30m-tall indoor ferris wheel.

Seven years after the Marina Bay San ds c lub opened, the eight-pod structure dubbed “The Big Q” spinning high above the dance floor still draws long queues each night.

On the only functional full-sized ferris wheel in a nightclub in the world, clubbers get a sweeping, bird’s-eye view of both the DJs and partygoers below. Each spin on the ride, free for Marquee patrons, lasts 10 to 15 minutes.

“This year, we’ve raised the bar higher than ever by delivering the biggest Formula 1 weekend line-up in Marquee’s history,” says Scott Radius, general manager of Marquee, the largest nightclub in Singapore. Celebrated Italian-American DJ Anyma, for example, is making his debut Singapore performance.

“The ferris wheel naturally becomes one of the centrepieces of the celebration. During F1 weekend, we try to integrate it much more closely to the overall production through synchronised lighting, visual moment s an d showing elements that complement each headliner’s performance”.

Marquee Singapore general manager Scott Radius inside the ferris wheel pod. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

When Marquee opened in 2019, there were critics who questioned whether an indoor carnival ride was merely a short-lived novelty.

“In the early years, it was primarily viewed as a unique attraction,” Radius says. “Watching (guests’) reactions when they realise they can ride a ferris wheel above a sold-out nightclub never gets old. It continues to be one of the defining moments of a visit to Marquee.”

He adds: “In an industry where experiences matter, the ferris wheel has proven that it offers something unique, authentic and memorable.”

It is not just punters who have gone on The Big Q. Radius says many international celebrities, artistes, athletes and DJs who patronise and perform at Marquee have taken a ride, but declined to identify them for privacy reasons. “It’s fair to say the ferris wheel has hosted its share of world-renowned talent.”

Marquee Singapore’s eight-pod structure dubbed “The Big Q”. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

While Marquee draws international superstar DJ acts and global celebrities, the crew quietly keeping the wheel spinning night after night belongs to a beloved Singapore household name: carnival and funfair company Uncle Ringo.

Founded in 1984 and a staple at heartland pasar malams and neighbourhood carnivals, it handles the daily mechanical operations of the ferris wheel.

Running a fairground ride inside a club environment requires a meticulous safety regime, according to Joyce Lee, director of Uncle Ringo.

“Every night well before doors open, we run a full pre-operation checklist,” she says. “On the physical side, that covers a walk-around of the wheel structure, carriage doors, latches, the boarding platform and the safety door.

“On the electrical side, we check the drive system for regular cycle operations and the emergency stop. Nothing opens to guests until every item is signed off and logged.”

Operating a steel ride from 10pm to 6am when the club is open on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays directly next to a high-output sound system also poses unique engineering challenges. To ensure heavy bass vibrations do not affect structural integrity, Uncle Ringo staff conduct regular checks.

Lee adds: “The structure was designed and installed with the club environment in mind, and our maintenance schedule focuses on the places where vibration would show up first: bolted connections, fasteners, bearings and welds.”

More than just local regulatory inspections, Lee shares that an independent conformity assessor from the United Kingdom flies in annually to conduct a comprehensive audit of the structure.

“He’s a fresh set of eyes checking the structure and our maintenance records against the standard. This is in compliance with our local regulations and international standards,” she says.

The ferris wheel goes through rigorous safety checks before the club opens. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Marquee has strict guidelines on not allowing intoxicated guests on board the ferris wheel. The Uncle Ringo staff manning the ride work closely with the club’s security team and are trained to make a quick, respectful assessment at the boarding gate.

“We look at the whole picture and behaviour that suggests the person won’t be able to stay seated,” Lee says. “We’re polite and discreet about it. We will say something like, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t take you on this ride tonight, but please come back another time.’”

The view from inside the ferris wheel at Marquee Singapore. PHOTO: MARQUEE SINGAPORE

And should a power glitch occur while riders are suspended in midair, there are fail-safe automatic brakes that lock the wheel and prevent it from moving.

The wheel operators work with Marquee’s Certified Emergency Response Tea m to manually lower the carriages using a recovery system.

“On the dance floor, the priority is that nothing looks dramatic. The teams work very closely together so guests see a calm, orderly process rather than an emergency,” Lee says.

(From left) Diplo, Anyma and Martin Garrix will perform at Marquee Singapore on Oct 9 to 11. PHOTOS: MARQUEE SINGAPORE

Book it/Marquee Race Weekend: Diplo

When: Oct 9, 10pm

Marquee Race Weekend: Anyma

When: Oct 10, 10pm

Marquee Race Weekend: Martin Garrix

When: Oct 11, 10pm

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

Admission: From $98, go to str.sg/c8Lt