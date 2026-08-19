Bella Ramsey finds tribe in teen cancer comedy-drama Sunny Dancer

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(From right) Bella Ramsey and Daniel Quinn-Toye in Sunny Dancer.

LONDON – Bella Ramsey tackles a wide range of emotions in Sunny Dancer, a British coming-of-age comedy-drama about a summer camp for teenagers affected by cancer.

The British star of post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us (2023 to present) plays Ivy, an isolated 17-year-old in remission from leukaemia , who reluctantly agrees to attend the month-long camp to appease her parents, played by James Norton and Jessica Gunning.

After a rocky start, Ivy forges a tight bond with a group of camp regulars as they join activities, break rules, drink, flirt and share cancer jokes.

An abundance of humour balanced out the project’s tougher material, Ramsey said.

“Some days we’d do really intense scenes and some of the most joyful scenes back to back.”

Ramsey, 22, started acting at a young age – her projects included Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) and The Worst Witch (2017 to 2020) – and relished the opportunity to portray a teenager alongside like-minded people.

“I was relieved that coming into Sunny Dancer, everyone was the same sort of level. We all went to the pub, had one drink and then went home because we were tired,” she said. “I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to keep up. It felt really authentic and not like I was having to force myself to have fun.”

Bella Ramsey relished the opportunity to portray a teenager alongside like-minded people. PHOTO: REUTERS

British writer-director George Jaques knew he wanted to make a cancer film for his second feature, but wanted to “make it funny and outrageous”, avoiding cliches and stereotypes. Jaques, 26, drew on his experiences watching his mother endure cancer and working with a teenage cancer charity.

“I wanted to make a cancer movie where cancer was the least interesting thing about these young people, a film about joy and finding your tribe and realising that actually, everyone else is as weird as you are,” he said.

The actor-turned-film-maker encouraged his cast to inhabit their characters and experiment.

“After we had done the script, they would do one feral take, which was basically where they could do improv and go a bit wild, and sometimes it’d be genius and sometimes it would be terrible,” he said.

Sunny Dancer began its global theatrical roll-out on Aug 12, with screenings organised for cancer-affected youth ahead of its release.

“I’m sure not every young survivor will feel seen with this film, but a hell of a lot of them do. And I feel really deeply proud of that,” said Jaques. REUTERS