Bella Astillah’s 9-year-old son thanks ‘Daddy’ Syed Saddiq for making mum happy again

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Mohamed Ayden Adrean, 9, recalled the difficult times his mother, Bella Astillah, went through before marrying Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah was moved to tears by her nine-year-old son’s heartfelt speech at her wedding reception at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur on the night of Oct 18.

In his speech, Mohamed Ayden Adrean recalled the difficult times his mother went through before marrying Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“Daddy, before you came into our lives, there were times when I saw mummy cry. I was still small and sometimes, I didn’t understand everything that was happening. I just knew that mummy was sad,” he said.

Ayden said all he wanted was to see his mother smile again, something he began to notice after Syed Saddiq, 33, entered their lives.

“Slowly, I started seeing mummy smile more, heard her laugh more and I saw her become happy again,” he shared.

The young boy also thanked Syed Saddiq for welcoming him and his six-year-old sister, Ara Adreanna, into his family.

“You have never made us feel like we were only mummy’s children. You made us feel like we were also your family. Thank you for choosing mummy. Thank you for loving her,” he said.

Ayden then expressed his love for Bella, 32, acknowledging the sacrifices she had made for her children, before offering a prayer for their family.

“You have always taken care of us, even when it meant making so many sacrifices. May Allah bless your marriage, protect our family and keep our hearts close to each other always. Mummy and Daddy, I love you very much,” he said.

Bella and Syed Saddiq, who got engaged on March 28, tied the knot on Oct 10 at Menara Merdeka Maybank in KL.

The couple will host two receptions themed “Kenduri Rakyat” (community feast in Malay), which will be open to the public, in Muar, Johor, on Oct 25 and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Oct 31.

Bella was previously married to Singaporean singer-actor Aliff Aziz in 2016, and she welcomed Ayden and Ara with him.

Their marriage ended in divorce in 2019, but they reconciled shortly after.

They divorced for a second time in 2024, following Aliff’s khalwat (close proximity) scandal with Malaysian actress Ruhainies. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK