Beijing police react to pop star Kris Wu's sexual assault allegations

BEIJING - The Chinese police have reacted to the sexual assault allegations against Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, 30, who was recently accused by student Du Meizhu of date rape.

In a statement late on Thursday (July 22), the Beijing police in Chaoyang district said that according to their preliminary investigations, one of Wu's executive agents had arranged for Du, 18, to be at a gathering at Wu's home at about 10pm on Dec 5, 2020.

The singer was said to be looking for a leading actress for his music video.

More than 10 people were at the gathering, playing board games and drinking alcohol until about seven the next morning.

Du stayed on at Wu's home after the rest left. The two then had sex.

She left Wu's home after lunch and they added each other on their WeChat messenger app.

On Dec 8, 2020, Wu transferred 32,000 yuan (S$6,700) to Du for online shopping. They continued to keep in touch via WeChat until April this year.

The police revealed that in June, Du had a discussion with a female friend, identified only by the surname Liu, about boosting her online popularity by publicising her interaction with Wu.

Liu then created a Weibo account using the name "Liu Meili" and wrote a post on June 2 about Wu psychologically abusing Du.

On July 14, Wu's mother filed a police report against Du for extortion. Four days later, the police arrested a man for taking advantage of the scandal by blackmailing Wu and Du.

The police said they are still investigating allegations of Wu having sex with young girls by luring them with show-business offers.

The singer-actor has not reacted to the police's statement.

Meanwhile, Du said on Weibo that she did not know that the December meeting was a gathering until she reached Wu's home. She said she did not stay on at his home intentionally, as she was drunk.

At least 15 brands have cut ties with Wu since the scandal broke.