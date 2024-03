SINGAPORE – At every concert, fans remember the star’s shimmering performance and the breathtaking effects. But behind the glitz and excitement is an industry of workers doing their best to ensure every audience member has a good time.

A village of personnel – including ushers, security staff and SMRT workers – has been slogging to get more than 50,000 people in and out of the National Stadium a night for American superstar Taylor Swift’s concerts.