Beckinsale reunites with daughter after two years

NEW YORK • British actress Kate Beckinsale revealed that she was separated from her daughter Lily Sheen for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beckinsale, 47, who is based in Britain, was finally reunited with Sheen, 22, last Friday in New York, where Sheen lives.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," she said in an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan to promote her new action thriller Jolt. "Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought."

Beckinsale, who was married to British actor Michael Sheen, 52, from 1995 to 2003, added: "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other."

Lily Sheen has followed in her parents' footsteps and will be appearing in a movie starring Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, next year.

Proud mum Beckinsale said: "She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter. She's off and running. It's quite scary. I said, 'Be a doctor', and then this happened."