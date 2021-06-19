Beatles documentary going to Disney+

LOS ANGELES • Walt Disney is moving its highly anticipated documentary about English rock band The Beatles from theatres to its streaming service, in the latest sign that Hollywood is still unsure if consumers are willing to return to cinemas in large numbers.

The Beatles: Get Back, a behind-the-scenes peek at the band in their prime, was scheduled to hit theatres in August. The company said on Thursday the picture will now appear as a three-part series over three days, starting Nov 25, on its Disney+ streaming service at no extra charge. Subscription for the streaming service is US$8 (S$10.75) a month.

The documentary was originally scheduled to come out in theatres last year. It was created by The Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) director Peter Jackson, based on out-takes from an earlier documentary, Let It Be (1970).

That film was notable for its stunning concert on the roof of The Beatles' London headquarters, as well as a testy exchange between guitarist George Harrison and bassist Paul McCartney.

It was criticised, most recently by drummer Ringo Starr, for not really capturing the fun side of the band.

Theatres in the United States have had a tough time, with the pandemic scaring fans away from indoor group experiences.

Last weekend, the horror film A Quiet Place Part II, in its third week, outgrossed newly released musical In The Heights, a sign that older audiences, in particular, may be reluctant to return.

Disney, like other studios, has been trying different release strategies. It sometimes offers films online and in cinemas at the same time, and occasionally charges US$30 for Disney+ subscribers to watch new films at home.

