Battle At Lake Changjin sequel leads China's festive box office

BEIJING • The sequel to the China war blockbuster The Battle At Lake Changjin (2021) currently leads China's box office for the week-long Spring Festival holiday, which concluded yesterday.

The Battle At Lake Changjin II had chalked up more than 2.4 billion yuan (S$508 million) as of yesterday afternoon, since its release last Tuesday, the first day of Chinese New Year, according to statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Set during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 and starring actor Wu Jing and singer Jackson Yee, the first movie tells the story of Chinese soldiers fighting American troops in freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

The film earned more than US$913 million (S$1.2 billion) worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film last year after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Its sequel - the Chinese title translates as Watergate Bridge - follows Chinese soldiers of the same company as they take on a new task. This time, their battlefield is a crucial bridge on the retreat route of American troops.

The sequel sees the return of Wu, 47, and Yee, 21, as well as other principal members of the original cast, with the film also helmed by Chinese director Chen Kaige, as well as Hong Kong directors Tsui Hark and Dante Lam.

The holiday box-office chart in China includes eight new titles that hit cinemas last Tuesday.

The comedy Too Cool To Kill, starring Ma Li and Wei Xiang, is at No. 2 with more than 1.3 billion yuan, while the drama Nice View, which also stars Yee, ranks third with more than 630 million yuan.

The Chinese New Year is a lucrative movie season in China as moviegoing has become an increasingly prominent pastime for people during the holiday in recent years.

XINHUA