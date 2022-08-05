Batgirl directors 'shocked' by axing of $124m film

LOS ANGELES • The directors of Batgirl said on Wednesday they were "shocked" that the US$90 million (S$124 million) superhero film had been axed by the studio and will not be released in any format.

Warner Bros Discovery announced it was shelving the movie adaptation of the DC Comics character, which was to star American singer Leslie Grace (right) in the title role, preventing it from being seen in either theatres or on streaming platform HBO Max.

The movie also featured Michael Keaton as Batman, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah wrote on Instagram.

"As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."

The movie had completed principal photography and much of the post-production work - where special effects, sound and graphics are added - was also done.

Grace, the breakout star of musical film In The Heights (2021), had told interviewers how excited she was to have landed the role, and how thrilled she was to be working with Keaton and other luminaries.

Her efforts were applauded by El Arbi and Fallah.

"It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser... and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity," the Bad Boys For Life (2020) directing duo added.

The move sent shockwaves through Hollywood, where industry veterans said it was unprecedented for a movie to be so close to completion - and with so much money spent - and not be released.

Batgirl appears to have fallen victim to a change in corporate strategy after a merger between Warner Bros and Discovery.

Warner Bros had committed to making movies that could go straight to HBO Max, as part of an effort to boost subscribers in the crowded streaming sector.

The decision, which was driven partially by a need to bypass pandemic-hit cinemas last year, was not popular among creatives and appears to have been rolled back after the tie-up with Discovery.

Trade title Variety quoted industry insiders as saying Batgirl was not big and glitzy enough for a theatrical release, but too big to make economic sense in the belt-tightening streaming landscape.

Variety said the US$90 million hole this would leave in the studio's balance sheet would probably be dealt with via a tax write-down - a process where companies reduce their exposure to tax by subtracting losses from their profits.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller Joker (2019) is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024, a spokesman for Warner Bros said on Wednesday.

Joker: Folie A Deux will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the title character, which earned him an Academy Award as Best Actor in the film depicting an origin story for the arch-enemy of Batman.

The 2019 film also won Best Original Score after receiving 11 nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director for Todd Phillips, at the Oscars in 2020.

