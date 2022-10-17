Barcelona celebrate rapper Drake with shirt logo in Clasico

BARCELONA - Barcelona celebrated Canadian rapper Drake with a logo on the front of their shirts in the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, as part of their Spotify sponsorship deal.

To celebrate Drake, 35, becoming the first artiste to reach 50 billion plays on the music streaming platform, Barcelona and Spotify have agreed to replace the brand’s logo with an owl silhouette.

The logo is the image of OVO (October’s Very Own), a clothing brand owned by Drake, who placed a bet of over 800,000 Canadian dollars (S$825,000) on Barcelona and Arsenal, who played Leeds in the English Premier League on Sunday, to both win their games.

He posted a photo of his betting slip on Instagram on Sunday, showing he could win a pay-out of 3.9 million Canadian dollars. Barcelona lost to Real Madrid 3-1, while Arsenal defeated Leeds 1-0.

“This doesn’t feel real but it is,” said Drake on the social networking app on Friday, posting a picture of himself holding a Barcelona shirt emblazoned with the owl design.