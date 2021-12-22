Barbie Hsu's ex denies cheating on her

TAIWAN • Even before Taiwanese host Barbie Hsu and Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei announced their divorce last month, rumours had begun swirling about him having an affair.

However, the 40-year-old has denied the allegations vigorously.

He posted a statement on Weibo from his lawyer. It stressed that he had never done any of the things alleged by netizens and has the right to take legal action against those spreading false information.

There was talk that the father of two was seeing Chinese influenceractress Zhang Yingying, 25, and netizens had been trawling both their social media posts for clues.

For instance, they were spotted wearing similar bracelets and appeared to have frequented the same bar in June.

Eagle-eyed netizens also pointed out that he began wearing a necklace with a pendant shaped like a dumbbell after his divorce, which Zhang had been photographed wearing.

They even scrutinised the backgrounds of photos posted by Mr Wang and Zhang and compared them to see if they had been to the same places.

In response to the rumours, Hsu, 45, said: "Everything is in the past. I cherish the moments we had. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who cares about me."