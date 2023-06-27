Barbie DreamHouse is back on Airbnb to coincide with film debut

Airbnb is once again offering Barbie fans a chance to stay in a life-size re-creation of the iconic doll’s dreamhouse – this time for free.

The oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California, was listed briefly in 2019 by Airbnb as part of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

It has been renovated in pink and is back among the homestay rental company’s offerings to promote the upcoming Warner Bros movie about the iconic Mattel Inc doll.

The company is offering two one-night stays – on July 21 and 22 – built around Barbie’s boyfriend Ken, whose room features his “awesome wardrobe” to help guests channel their “inner cowboy”.

The Greta Gerwig-directed movie opens in Singapore on July 20. 

Guests will also “have the opportunity to live in Technicolor” by learning “a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor” at the mansion.  

“All stays will be free of charge – because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not maths,” Airbnb added. BLOOMBERG

