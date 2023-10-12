Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie to reunite for Ocean’s Eleven prequel

LOS ANGELES – Following the box-office success of fantasy comedy Barbie, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be reuniting for a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven.

Barbie (2023) earned more than US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) in worldwide ticket sales, an all-time-high gross for Warner Bros.

The movie studio is hoping to mirror its success for the upcoming Ocean’s reboot that will be directed by American film-maker Jay Roach (Meet The Parents, 2000).

Apart from the two stars and the fact that the new film will be set in 1960s Monte Carlo, Warner Bros is keeping a tight lid on the project.

In an interview on Tuesday with entertainment outlet GamesRadar+, producer Josey McNamara declined to reveal the plot. He said: “We’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

He hoped the project would be the first of many more collaborations between Robbie and Gosling.

Ocean’s is a popular heist film franchise that was inspired by the original 1960 Ocean’s 11 which starred Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Dean Martin.

The story follows Danny Ocean and 10 of his cohorts as they attempt an elaborate heist on a Las Vegas casino.

Director Steven Soderbergh turned Ocean’s into a trilogy, headlined by George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, with the first Ocean’s Eleven in 2001, followed by Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

There was also director Gary Ross’ all-female Ocean’s Eight in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Bullock played Debbie Ocean, the sister of Clooney’s character.