Barack Obama endorses rapper Drake to play him in a biopic

Mr Barack Obama has been portrayed several times in movies and television serials.

The former United States president has been played by actors such as Parker Sawyers in the biographical romantic drama Southside With You (2016), Devon Terrell in the biographical film Barry (2016) and Kingsley Ben-Adir in the mini-series The Comey Rule (2020).

Canadian rapper Drake may have the chance to join the list if there is another biopic on Mr Obama, who was in office from 2009 to 2017.

In a recent interview on 360 With Speedy Morman with Complex News host Speedy Morman, Mr Obama, 59, gave his support to Canadian rapper Drake to play him should an opportunity arise.

"You know what, Drake has - more importantly, I think - my household's stamp of approval," Mr Obama said. "I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

Mr Obama is married to Mrs Michelle Obama, and the couple have two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. Malia is said to be a huge fan of Drake, according to website Hollywood Life.

Drake, 34, has expressed his wish to play Mr Obama as early as 10 years ago when the then president was in his first term in office.

"I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him. That's the goal," Drake said in an interview with Paper magazine in 2010.

"I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice," said the rapper, who gained recognition as an actor on Canadian teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001 to 2015).

"If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions," the God's Plan singer added.

Asked by Speedy Morman about Drake's ambition to play him, Mr Obama, who just released his memoir A Promised Land in November, said: "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready..."

Drake has so far not responded to Mr Obama's endorsement.