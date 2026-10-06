Bang Chan of K-pop boy band Stray Kids donates $285,000 on 29th birthday

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SEOUL - Bang Chan of Stray Kids donated a combined 300 million won (S$285,000) to three organisations on his birthday, according to the K-pop boy band’s label JYP Entertainment.

Bang Chan, who turned 29 on Oct 3, donated 100 million won each to Hearcycle, World Vision and marine environmental organisation Our Sea of East Asia Network.

His donation to World Vision will support its Dreaming Children programme, which provides scholarships and tailored growth support for children and teenagers from low-income and vulnerable households.

The donations made to Hearcycle will go toward medical expenses and social reintegration programmes for young people with hearing loss, while the donation to Osean will support coastal and river cleanup projects as well as marine debris collection.

“It is meaningful to be able to share even a small amount of support across areas that need a helping hand, from children’s dreams to the communities we live in,” said Bang Chan through a press statement issued by JYP Entertainment. “I hope my support can reach places where help is needed and contribute to all of us dreaming of a better tomorrow together.”

The latest donations bring the Australian singer’s charitable contributions in 2026 to 500 million won.

In September, he donated 100 million won to Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital to support the establishment of specialised rehabilitation centres tailored to patients’ ages and medical conditions, with an additional 100 million won to UNICEF Korea for recovery efforts following major flooding in Nepal.

Bang Chan has also previously taken part in charitable efforts with his Stray Kids bandmates as well. The eight-member boy band also comprise Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

In 2025, Stray Kids contributed to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to support recovery from wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang provinces in South Korea, as well as to World Vision Hong Kong following a fire in Hong Kong.

Bang Chan has also marked previous birthdays with donations.

In 2025, he donated a combined 200 million won to Samsung Medical Center and UNICEF Korea to support pediatric and adolescent patients and children worldwide, respectively.

In 2024, he donated 100 million won to the Community Chest of Korea to support people with developmental disabilities, becoming a member of its high-value donor group, the Honor Society. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK