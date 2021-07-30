'Band ruined my marriage': Husbands of Mirror fans

HONG KONG • A Facebook group about Cantopop boy band Mirror has gone viral, attracting more than 322,000 followers in less than a month since it started, but it is not made up of fans.

Quite the opposite, actually. The name of the group, translated from Cantonese, is My Wife Married Mirror And Left My Marriage In Ruins, and expresses the despair of husbands whose wives became fans of the band of 12 men aged between 22 and 33.

The handsome dozen are represented by colours - Keung To (dark blue), Ian Chan (ocean blue), Anson Lo (pink), Edan Lui (grey), Alton Wong (bright orange), Anson Kong (dark green), Frankie Chan (ash blue), Jer Lau (glacial blue), Jeremy Lee (Venetian red), Lokman Yeung (olive green), Stanley Yau (green) and Tiger Yau (purple).

Formed in November 2018 from a talent show, Good Night Show - King Maker, Mirror have been rising in popularity with both young girls as well as their mothers. Credited with reviving Cantopop, they have released one group album and put on two concerts, and individual members have come up with solo efforts as well.

This month and next month, they are releasing one song a week as a summer celebration, probably much to the dismay of the husbands in the Facebook group.

In its description, the person who had set up the group wrote: "One day, my wife fell in love with Mirror. From then on, every day I had to listen to Keung To's voice and see Anson Lo's face.

"I don't hate Mirror, but I just feel that fellow men need a group to share our thoughts and feelings."

Within three days of setting it up on July 3, the private group had attracted 200,000 followers.

The most-discussed Mirror members in the group are King Maker champion Keung, runner-up Ian Chan and former professional dancer Lo, who had worked with stars such as Aaron Kwok and Coco Lee.

Ardent fans of Lo splashed out on his 26th birthday on July 7, spending HK$1 million (S$174,000) to decorate a cruise ship with flashing LED lights spelling out his name and birth date. They also bought a giant billboard display at Tsim Sha Tsui pier and put on a four-day special exhibition.

In April, fans of Keung celebrated his 22nd birthday by buying time on giant TV screens at Hong Kong malls, including Times Square.