If Taiwanese act Sodagreen seemed at times to be equated with its vocalist Wu Ching-feng, Oaeen reinforces the point that they are very much a team.

The six-member band released their first album, Strange Pool, last Friday. Sodagreen was formed in 2001 and their last album, Winter Endless, was released in 2015. The three-time winner of Best Band at the Golden Melody Awards changed their name last year following a name trademark dispute with their former boss and producer Lin Wei-che.