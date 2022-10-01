Balmain turns Paris fashion show into music fest featuring pop icon Cher

PARIS – French designer Olivier Rousteing pulled out all the stops on Wednesday in his latest collection for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, closing his show with American singer Cher on the catwalk.

The show began with the 76-year-old music icon on a screen, saying: “All of us invent ourselves. Some of us just have more imagination than others.”

But that was only a teaser before she appeared in person with her 1999 hit Strong Enough booming around the event at a rugby stadium.

Dubbed the Balmain Festival, Rousteing, 37, unveiled his designs with clear African influences and mythological references including Apollo and Venus.

A particularly poignant moment during the finale came when black models walked down in a variety of textured dresses, some with the corseted look Rousteing favours and a song by Youssou N’Dour featuring the lyrics: “And when a child is born into this world, it has no concept, of the tone the skin is living in.”

After the show ended, the rising Nigerian star of Afrobeats, Ckay, performed on stage for thousands attending the event.

Rousteing has been artistic director at Balmain since 2011 and is known for pushing the brand into new territory and working with celebrities such as American reality stars Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

As cosmetics becomes an ever-bigger industry, Balmain recently announced plans to launch a beauty line as part of a partnership with Estee Lauder. AFP