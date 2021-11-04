Baldwin reposts crew comments disputing 'chaotic' set

LOS ANGELES • Actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday shared a message on social media disputing reports of chaos and a lax attitude towards safety on the set of period western movie Rust before he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer.

Writing "Read this", he reposted lengthy remarks from Ms Terese Magpale Davis, who worked in the wardrobe department on Rust.

"I'm so sick of this narrative," she wrote. "The story of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls***."

On Oct 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed by a bullet discharged from a gun that Baldwin, 63, was using to rehearse a scene on the Rust set in New Mexico.

The 30 Rock (2006 to 2013) actor had been told that the weapon was "cold", or safe to use, by first assistant director David Halls, according to court filings by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the incident.

Halls' role in the accident has been under scrutiny after he told the police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.

In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he was "shocked and saddened" by Hutchins' death, but did not directly address the shooting or his role.

"It's my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again," he wrote.

Actors who use firearms on Hollywood sets should be trained in safety protocols, said American actress and martial artist Shannon Lee recently.

Her brother, Brandon Lee, was killed at the age of 28 in an accidental shooting on the movie set of The Crow in 1993.

Shannon Lee, daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, said such training could be a matter of life and death for those working in the film industry.

"It shouldn't happen again," she said, adding that she felt sorry for Baldwin.

Camera operators had walked off the set of Rust before the incident to protest against the working conditions, the authorities have said.

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer in charge of the weapons used in the filming, said the production was unsafe due to various factors, including a lack of safety meetings.

Ms Davis, however, said the crew had several safety meetings, "sometimes multiple per day".

Baldwin, who also served as one of the movie's producers, has said he is heartbroken and will support limits on the use of real guns on film and television show sets.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE