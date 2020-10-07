Baldwin defends Trump satire on Saturday Night Live

LOS ANGELES • American actor Alec Baldwin has defended his impersonation of Mr Donald Trump on television's Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch show while the United States President was hospitalised with Covid-19.

In an Instagram video in response to criticism on social media, Baldwin said he would not have done so had Mr Trump been "truly, gravely ill".

The 62-year-old actor said the producers and the NBC network "don't want to sink the ship. So if there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill... really in trouble, then I would bet you everything I have that we wouldn't even get near that in terms of the content of the show".

SNL was broadcast from New York the day after Mr Trump was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

The severity of his illness is unclear after conflicting reports from doctors and US officials. Mr Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after being treated for three days at the hospital.

The TV show opened with a sketch making fun of last Tuesday's raucous presidential debate between Mr Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden, played by actor Jim Carrey, that took place before Mr Trump tested positive for the disease.

"Did you take the Covid test you promised to take in advance?" asked actor Beck Bennett, who played debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

"Absolutely, scout's honour," said Baldwin's Mr Trump with his fingers crossed. "The China virus is a hoax - and that will probably come back to haunt me later this week."

Baldwin, who won an Emmy in 2017 for playing Mr Trump, dismissed "the perception that we're mocking him while he's sick".

"We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on, and all of them have been saying that he is not in any danger," Baldwin said in his posting.

Later in last Saturday's show, comedian Chris Rock quipped: "President Trump is in the hospital due to Covid, and my heart goes out to Covid."

NBC did not return a request for comment on Monday on Baldwin's remarks or the content of the SNL broadcast.

REUTERS