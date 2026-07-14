Back with Enola Holmes 3, actress Millie Bobby Brown still emotional about Stranger Things

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Millie Bobby Brown at the Enola Holmes 3 premiere in New York City on June 25.

NEW YORK – It has been six months since Stranger Things (2016 to 2025) ended its run, but Millie Bobby Brown still gets emotional talking about it – though she has little patience for fans complaining about the final season.

The 22-year-old British star, who scored her breakout role playing the hit science-fiction show’s psychokinetic protagonist Eleven, has unveiled a slew of new projects since it aired its finale last New Year’s Eve.

One of them is Enola Holmes 3, which debuted at the top of Netflix’s English-language film chart in the first week of July.

Brown reprises her role as the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), whose wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) is derailed when her brother is kidnapped and she must race to find him.

And although she is especially proud of the Enola Holmes mystery franchise (2020 to present), which she also executive produces, she still gets choked up at the memory of saying goodbye to Stranger Things.

Watching the final episode, “I was fine at first, then we got halfway through and I was gulping because I knew we were getting closer to the end,” she says, tearing up when asked about it at a New York event in June to promote Enola Holmes 3.

“Then I just bawled the whole of January and went into a bit of depression.”

Millie Bobby Brown at the Enola Holmes 3 premiere in New York City on June 25. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Brown says filming that fifth and final season was like “saying goodbye to a part of my childhood”.

“I started the show when I was 10 and these people were in my life more than my own family.

“So saying goodbye was a very emotional thing,” says Brown, who is married to 24-year-old American model-actor Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, and has a one-year-old daughter with him.

But she is dismissive when asked about the polarised reaction to Stranger Things’ last season, which saw fans criticising the resolution of certain character arcs and plot points, as well as the pacing.

“So boring. I’m, like, ‘Guys, come on. Just enjoy. Don’t be brats,’” she says.

The show left the fate of Eleven ambiguous and had fans debating whether she survived or not.

“It’s really split. The whole cast thinks I’m dead. But no one knows except (creators) the Duffer brothers and me,” says Brown, who is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy film Just Picture It as well as supernatural series Prism, both on Netflix.

She remains close to several former cast-mates, particularly Canadian co-star Finn Wolfhard, who played Eleven’s love interest Mike Wheeler, and American actor David Harbour, who played her adoptive father Jim Hopper.

On filming those last scenes with Wolfhard, 23, she says: “I love Finn with my whole heart. He was my scene partner for 10 years and saying goodbye to him was like saying ‘thank you for helping me with everything.’”

Millie Bobby Brown at the Enola Holmes 3 premiere in New York City on June 25. PHOTO: NETFLIX

It was recently announced that she and Harbour, both previously Emmy-nominated for the show, will reunite for an untitled Netflix espionage series.

The 51-year-old American actor will portray a former federal agent who swings into action when his estranged daughter (Brown) goes missing.

And Brown is more than happy to revisit the same parent-child dynamic they had on Stranger Things.

“Father-daughter is where we live,” she says.

As career-defining for her as the show was, however, Brown has a special place in her heart for Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. PHOTO: NETFLIX

“I’m really proud to be able to bring that to screen, especially when young girls come up to me and say how much they love her.

“It’s a close second to when people say, “Oh my gosh, are you Eleven?’

“I try to bring heroes to life, for the young girls and boys, but mostly girls because we need more heroes on screen for girls,” she says.

And in keeping with the girl-power theme, Brown draws a link between the feisty detective character and her friend Taylor Swift, whose July 3 wedding she recently attended.

Millie Bobby Brown leaving Madison Square Garden in New York after attending the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on July 3. PHOTO: REUTERS

With its lyrics about rightfully angry women being dismissed as crazy, the American pop star’s song Mad Woman – from her 2020 album Folklore – perfectly describes Enola in this latest film, Brown says.

“That’s Enola – she’s a mad woman.

“And I’m forever in my Taylor era,” she adds.

Enola Holmes 3 is available on Netflix.