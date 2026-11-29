Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

2026-2027 Babymonster World Tour Choom

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov 28, 6pm

Known for their soaring vocals, hard-hitting rap sequences and dynamic choreography, South Korean K-pop girl group Babymonster kicked off the concert with high-energy crowd favourites, including We Go Up, Choom, Batter Up and Drip.

They captivated around 8,500 euphoric fans – collectively known as Monstiez – during a packed, two-hour performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Babymonster, also known as Baemon, were in Singapore for two sold-out nights for their 2026-2027 Babymonster World Tour Choom.

Formed by K-pop agency YG Entertainment, best known for launching major K-pop acts like Big Bang and Blackpink, Babymonster previously performed at the same venue on May 17, 2025, during their first world tour.

With their stage presence and swagger, it is easy to forget that the group debuted only on April 1, 2024.

The concert delivered live Singapore debuts of tracks such as Choom, Moon, I Like It, and Locked In, alongside established hits like Drip and Sheesh.

The members, aged 17 to 24, represent a multinational line-up : Ruka and Asa from Japan, Pharita and Chiquita from Thailand, and Ahyeon, Rora and Rami from South Korea. Rami was absent from the performance, having been on medical hiatus since May 2025.

Known for delivering powerful live vocals with intense choreography, the sextet did not disappoint, charming the lightstick-wielding Monstiez with their winsome smiles and captivating showmanship.

The world tour launched on June 26 with a three-night performance in South Korea, following the May 4 release of their third EP Choom, the Korean word for “dance”.

Before arriving in Singapore, the group played multiple dates in Japan as well as major Asian hubs like Manila, Bangkok and Taipei.

Next, they will travel for shows in Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney.

This second tour marks a major step up in scale from their 2025 Hello Monsters debut tour, expanding their footprint across five continents with stops in Oceania, Europe and South America.

Here are three highlights from the concert.

Solo cover showcase

Each of the six members took centre stage with solo covers, showcasing their distinct musical styles and impressive vocal prowess.

It was no coincidence that the video preceding Rora’s soulful rendition of Camila Cabello’s Havana (2017) showed her nervous, younger self forgetting the lyrics to the same song during an evaluation.

This time , dressed in a yellow, ruffled mini dress, she demonstrated how far she has come, with confident choreography and strong vocals.

Asa brought a Japanese twist to Baauer’s Temple (2016), while Pharita paired bubbly energy with sharp rap delivery in Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass (2011).

Chiquita gave high-energy dance moves to Fifth Harmony’s Worth It (2015) and Ruka delivered a turbocharged performance to Skrillex’s Ratata (2023).

Rounding out the solo stage, Ahyeon wearing a sparkly black dress complete with black angel wings, belted out a powerful rendition of Ariana Grande’s Problem (2014). She showcased her impressive range and stage presence, playfully asking the crowd, “Singapore, can I be your angel?”.

Fan engagement

Babymonster thrilled Monstiez by frequently weaving Singlish phrases and slang into their banter.

They took turns endearing themselves to the audience with spirited calls of “Shiok lah!” and “We love you leh!”, and even playfully addressed audience members as “chiobu” (pretty girl) and “yandao” (handsome man), prompting enthusiastic cheers.

Adding to the excitement, the group ventured close to the standing pen, posing for photos and interacting with fans without missing a single note.

Rock-festival atmosphere

Babymonster were backed by a live band featuring drums, bass and guitar, giving the show an infectious, reverberating beat throughout.

Spectacular stage effects, including bursts of fog, laser beams and pyrotechnics complemented the group’s rhythmic rap sequences.

Set against a glowing sea of lightsticks, the production created an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages, spanning primary school pupils and teenagers to young working adults.

The concert ended on a high note with adrenaline-pumping remixes of Sheesh and Sugar Honey Ice Tea, bringing the entire stadium of fans to their feet for a final dance party.