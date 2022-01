Star Wars fans anxiously waiting for the third season of the hit series The Mandalorian (2019 to present) to air later this year now have another live-action television spin-off to dig into.

Streaming on Disney+, The Book Of Boba Fett is dedicated to the franchise's iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who was last seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian in 2020.