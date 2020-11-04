Baby Shark is most-watched YouTube video

SEOUL • The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children's song, Baby Shark, became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion plays.

The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Koreaproduced song has gone from the realm of children's YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colourful video.

Baby Shark Dance, the English-language version of the song, clocked more than seven billion views on YouTube at around noon on Monday, dethroning singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee's Despacito as the most-watched video on the platform.

The ubiquitous children's song and earworm, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is a remix of an American campfire song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong.

Its YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January last year.

It has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame: the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok included his iconic dance steps from his songs I Love You Forever and Generation Next in the Baby Shark Dance Challenge, as he said his daughter Chantelle, three, loves the dancing in Baby Shark more than his own dancing.

Baby Shark has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, Wash Your Hands, teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.

There was a plan to open a Baby Shark-themed kids' indoor playground in Singapore this year, but this has been delayed by Covid-19 and no new date has been set, Mr Ryan Lee, co-founder of edutainment company SmartStudy, the South Korean company behind Pinkfong, told The Straits Times.

Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean - rapper Psy's mega-hit Gangnam Style held the title for more than three years until it was dethroned by rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer Charlie Puth's See You Again.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

• Additional reporting by Eddino Abdul Hadi