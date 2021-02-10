Ayden Sng gave up $7,000 job for show business

Mediacorp's rising star Ayden Sng, 27, has called himself selfish for giving up a well-paying job to join show business two years ago.

Opening up to host Quan Yifeng on her chat show Hear U Out last week, he said of his decision to become an actor: "Choosing to do so when the family's finances are not in great shape was a selfish decision I made."

He quit his full-time job as a product consultant in a technology firm in May 2019 and has been working hard to prove himself.

Even though his family's business has not been doing well in recent years, he said his parents, who have five sons, have been supportive of his choice.

"Since I was selfish, it's only right that I had to pay the price for it," he said, revealing that he was taking home about $7,000 a month when he left the company and that his education at Duke University in the United States had cost his parents $400,000.

"I knew I had to manage myself very strictly because I had to be able to answer to myself, my parents and my family."

In an interview with The Straits Times last March, he said he took a two-third pay cut to make the career switch.

"It's not just about the pedigree or prestige. There is a huge cost to studying in the US," he said at that time. "To act when I can do something with a much higher pay? I have to prove to myself the education did not go to waste."

In his chat with Quan, who called him "xiaoxianrou" (fresh meat in Mandarin), he said: "I've worked my hardest in the past year. I didn't give myself a break and I didn't choose show business because I wanted an easy way out."

Last year's Loving You, in which he starred with Jesseca Liu, was the second most-watched local drama in 2020 and the exposure gained him more fans.

In the May-December romance, he got to kiss the 41-year-old actress, whom he said was his idol growing up.

"The shyness I portrayed on screen wasn't because my character lacked experience, but it was because I was really shy and nervous to be doing a scene with my childhood goddess," he said.

He also had to get used to being in the limelight and started using Instagram in 2018.

To get more comfortable in front of the camera, he did test shoots every week with photographers for free.

He said: "I learnt about my angles and how to pose. I learnt to be confident in front of the camera."