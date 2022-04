LOS ANGELES - By any measure, English actor Gary Oldman has had a distinguished career. He took home an Oscar for playing late British prime minister Winston Churchill in the war movie Darkest Hour (2017) and has also been recognised for films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) and Mank (2020).

But failure is something he is all too familiar with - both as an actor and a former alcoholic, says the star.