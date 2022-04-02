'Award' poking fun at Bruce Willis rescinded

LOS ANGELES • The Razzies on Thursday rescinded the satirical award it had created poking fun at actor Bruce Willis (left, in a 2019 photo) for his body of work last year, after his family announced he was retiring from acting due to the cognitive disorder aphasia.

The awards' founders also rescinded a worst actress nomination for Shelley Duvall in the film The Shining (1980) because of reported mistreatment by late director Stanley Kubrick.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, skewer what it considers Hollywood's worst films and performances on the eve of the Oscars ceremony each year.

It created a special category for Willis, 67, this year, nominating him eight times for "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" for each of his movies, but rescinded the award given his recently disclosed diagnosis.

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," Razzie co-founders Mo Murphy and John Wilson said in a statement.

The Willis family made the announcement on Wednesday, four days after the Razzies.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that co-workers on film sets raised concerns about Willis' health in recent years and that film-makers reduced his roles because of his diminished capacity.

Aphasia's symptoms vary widely and can affect speech, comprehension and reading ability, said Dr Brenda Rapp, a professor of cognitive science at Johns Hopkins University.

The Razzies also said "extenuating circumstances" led it to rescind Duvall's nomination because of "Stanley Kubrick's treatment of her throughout the production".

Kubrick, who died in 1999 at the age of 70, was known for demanding long hours and shooting an extraordinary number of takes.

Duvall, 72, told The Hollywood Reporter last year the experience was traumatising. Asked if Kubrick had been unusually cruel or abusive, Duvall said: "He's got that streak in him. He definitely has that."

REUTERS