Avengers cast members assemble for Joe Biden fundraiser

The Avengers are assembling again, but this time for United States presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The cast of the hit Marvel movies will gather on Tuesday (Oct 20) for a virtual fundraiser called Voters Assemble! for Mr Biden, who is running against incumbent Mr Donald Trump in the US presidential election on Nov 3.

According to Variety magazine, the fundraiser will feature Avengers cast members Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

They will be joined by the Russo Brothers, directors of four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Mr Biden's running mate Kamala Harris.

The fundraiser will feature a trivia game and a Question &Answer session with the Avengers cast.

According to Variety, fans can attend by donating any amount to the Joe Biden Victory Fund.

Celebrities in US have been quite vocal about the coming presidential election, with many of them pledging their support for Mr Biden of the Democratic Party, who was vice-president under former president Barack Obama.

Ruffalo has been re-tweeting pro-Democratic tweets on social media, while Evans has been urging voters to vote in the coming election.

The next Marvel movie Black Widow, starring Johansson, is scheduled to be released in May 2021 after being delayed twice from its original release date of May 2020 date due to the coronavirus pandemic.