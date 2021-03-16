Avatar beats Avengers' box-office record

Oscar-winning sci-fi film Avatar (2009) is enjoying a resurgence after being re-released in China last Friday, 11 years after its first screening.

Avatar, directed by James Cameron, has an estimated worldwide gross of US$2.802 billion (S$3.77 billion), according to an announcement from Disney.

It overtook Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Endgame's US$2.797 billion two days after its re-release. Both films are owned by Disney.

In July 2019, Avengers: Endgame snatched the crown from Avatar, which had in turn taken top spot in 2010 when it passed Cameron's own 1997 shipwreck blockbuster Titanic.

Continuing a long-held Hollywood tradition of the previous record-holder paying homage, Marvel Studios on Sunday posted congratulations on Twitter to Cameron, as well as producer Jon Landau and "all of the Na'vi Nation" for "reclaiming the box office crown".

Borrowing an iconic line from Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel post added: "We love you 3,000."

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo chimed in with: "Passing the gauntlet back to you."

They also paid tribute with a fan-made graphic of their movie's title morphing into Avatar's.

Avatar's Twitter account wrote: "Irayo to our fans in China for coming out to see Avatar on the big screen this weekend. This crown belongs to Na'vi Nation - it couldn't have happened without you."

Irayo means "thank you" in the made-up language used by the humanoid Na'vi species in the movie.

In an interview with Deadline magazine after the news broke, Avatar producer Landau said: "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim (James Cameron) and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support."

He added: "We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come."