Avatar 2 is now the top-grossing pandemic-era film, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home

LOS ANGELES – Avatar: The Way Of Water passed Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the highest-grossing picture released during the pandemic.

The James Cameron-directed film has taken in US$1.93 billion (S$2.56 billion) globally, Disney said in a statement on Wednesday. Sony Group’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in December 2021, generated US$1.92 billion.

The spread of the Covid-19 virus prompted theatres globally to close and some moviegoers opted to avoid public indoor spaces even after they reopened. Still, a handful of movies have managed to break through and do business on a par with pre-pandemic levels.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is now the sixth highest grossing movie of all time. Its predecessor, 2009’s Avatar, is No. 1 at US$2.92 billion, according to BoxOfficeMojo. Cameron, who also directed 1997’s Titanic, is responsible for three of the top six. BLOOMBERG