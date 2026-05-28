Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue bares all in new documentary on her 40-year career

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Netflix documentary Kylie offers a look into the five-decade career of Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue.

Kylie (M18) Netflix

Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue has opened up about the triumphs, heartbreaks and defining moments of her life in Kylie, a revealing new Netflix documentary.

The three-part series charts the 57-year-old’s evolution from teenage soap actress on Neighbours (1986 to 1988, 2022) to one of pop music’s most enduring stars, tracing a career that has spanned nearly four decades.

Packed with unseen footage, personal photographs and candid interviews, the documentary shows a more intimate portrait of the singer beyond the glitter, glamour and sold-out tours.

The documentary includes the pop star's reflections on her high-profile romance with her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Among the most-talked-about moments are Minogue’s reflections on her high-profile relationships with former co-star Jason Donovan and late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. Minogue shares how dating Donovan during their Neighbours heyday thrust them into intense media attention and cemented their image as one of Australia’s most beloved celebrity couples.

She also reveals how her relationship with Hutchence in the late 1980s marked a turning point, both personally and creatively.

According to Minogue, Hutchence encouraged her to embrace a bolder, edgier side, helping her break away from her wholesome “girl-next-door” image and influencing her fashion, music and artistic confidence. Many fans credit that era for sparking Minogue’s transformation into the daring pop icon she later became.

The documentary also touches on her battle with breast cancer, struggles under relentless tabloid scrutiny and the resilience that has kept her at the top of the music industry for decades.

Jae-seok’s B&B Rules! Netflix

(From left) Lee Kwang-soo, Ji Ye-eun, Byeon Woo-seok and Yu Jae-suk in Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!. PHOTO: NETFLIX

South Korea’s favourite host, Yoo Jae-suk (Running Man, 2010 to present), promises laughter and feel-good entertainment in his fast-paced 10-episode guesthouse reality show packed with comedy, games and unpredictable moments.

Yoo runs a quirky camping-themed bed-and-breakfast with actors Lee Kwang-soo, Byeon Woo-seok and Ji Ye-eun as “employees”.

Instead of a peaceful retreat, guests must survive Yoo’s ever-changing rules and are kept constantly on their toes with packed itineraries featuring morning wake-up challenges, impromptu performances and campfire activities.

The result feels less like a relaxing holiday and more like an energetic school camp filled with laughter, mayhem and non-stop entertainment.

Byeon, last seen i n the K-drama Perfect Crown (2026), brings a youthful charm and easygoing warmth to the show.

At the guesthouse, he often takes on the role of the dependable helper, from preparing meals to assisting guests, while keeping things organised amid the chaos created by his cast mates. His calm personality also provides a contrast to the louder antics of veteran entertainers Yoo and Lee.

Doctor On The Edge Disney+, premiering on June 1

Shin Ye-eun (left) and Lee Jae-wook in Doctor On The Edge. PHOTO: DISNEY+ SINGAPORE/YOUTUBE

For most of his life, Do Ji-ui (Lee Jae-wook) has devoted himself entirely to becoming a renowned plastic surgeon at one of South Korea’s most prestigious universities. Cold, disciplined and consumed by ambition, he has little room for emotions or personal connections.

However, his carefully planned future is disrupted when he is sent to serve for a year on a remote island as part of his military duty.

Faced with unfamiliar surroundings, unexpected emergencies and mounting frustration, Ji-ui starts questioning how he ended up in such an isolating assignment.

He finds support in Yook Ha-ri (Shin Ye-eun), a warm-hearted nurse who recently moved from Seoul to the island. As the two grow closer, Ji-ui slowly begins to confront emotions he has long kept buried.

Known for his charismatic performances in dramas such as Alchemy Of Souls (2022 to 2023) and Extraordinary You (2019), Lee showcases a darker and more emotionally intense side in the high-stakes series.

The 12-episode Doctor On The Edge marks Lee’s send-off project, as the actor temporarily steps away from the entertainment industry for his compulsory military enlistment.