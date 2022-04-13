Australian band 5 Seconds Of Summer outgrow their teen pop roots

SINGAPORE - Still going on strong after more than a decade, former teen pop band 5 Seconds Of Summer have outlasted many of their peers.

It is their friendship that keeps the Australian group alive and maintaining that bond takes work, says singer and bassist Calum Hood.

"We take a lot of time to learn about each other," the 26-year-old says in a Zoom interview. "A lot of our job is, you know, making sure that everyone in the band feels like they play a pivotal role within the band, which they do.

"So I think the main thing is to be selfless in your friendship, and with your bandmates."

The quartet, which also comprise singer-drummer Ashton Irwin and singer-guitarists Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford, made a return recently with new songs Complete Mess and Take My Hand.

The two tracks are from their as-yet-untitled fifth album.

The quartet, who are based in Los Angeles, decided to escape the city and headed to the desert in Joshua Tree National Park for inspiration, following in the steps of iconic rock bands such as U2, Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys.

Irwin, 27, says in the same interview: "We also just wanted to chill out. We're living in Los Angeles during the pandemic and that was pretty stressful, so we really needed some time away.

"And, yeah, so we went out and explored concepts, explored individual relationships and tried to see eye to eye on the direction for a new album."

The result was songs that were a far cry from their early pop hits, music that Irwin describes as "having a youthful spirit with some kind of poetic rock edge".

Complete Mess, released in early March, was also the first song they wrote and produced themselves, with Clifford handling the production.

Hood says it was a significant move as the band are always thinking ahead and trying to improve their craft.

"We really believe that would be a great way to kind of open doors for this band in terms of what we're capable of, always just trying to push the boundaries in no matter what kind of field within music."