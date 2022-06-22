Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley approved by Presley's ex-wife and daughter

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - At a Memphis screening of the movie Elvis - held a stone's throw from Graceland, the one-time home of the rock 'n' roll legend - Elvis Presley's former wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie admit they had been nervous about the film.

Written and directed by Baz Luhrmann and opening in Singapore on June 23, the musical biopic has Austin Butler playing the late singer in a story about his rise to fame and his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).