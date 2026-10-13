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Attack On Titan: The Musical makes South-east Asian debut in Singapore in April 2027

Based on the popular manga, the musical will run at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands from April 15 to May 2, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Attack On Titan: The Musical, a production based on the popular Japanese manga Attack On Titan, will make its South-east Asian debut at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, on April 15, 2027.

This is the show’s first Asian engagement outside Japan following successful stagings in Osaka and Tokyo, as well as New York City in the United States, from 2023 to 2025. The Singapore run is until May 2.

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, the musical focuses on the early chapters of the manga first published in 2009 by Japanese writer and artist Hajime Isayama centred on humans under threat from giant humanoids dubbed Titans.

The franchise also spawned an anime series, a live action film and miniseries, novels, manga spin-offs and video games.

Priority access for UOB card members on Klook starts on Oct 13 at 11am, followed by early-bird public sales on Oct 14 at 10am, with discounts ranging from 15% to 20%. Standard ticket prices range from $58 to $188.

The musical focuses on the early chapters of the manga first published in 2009. PHOTO: ATTACK ON TITAN: THE MUSICAL

Staged in Japanese with English surtitles, Attack On Titan: The Musical is touted as a 2.5-dimensional musical, a Japanese performance genre that bridges two-dimensional manga and anime with the three-dimensional physical stage by combining live action, musical theatre and cutting-edge technology.

It is helmed by an all-Japanese creative team comprising director Go Ueki, writer Masafumi Hata, music supervisor Ken The 390 and lyricist Kaori Miura. It also features new songs alongside the anime’s Season 1 opening theme, Guren No Yumiya.

In a press statement, Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive of Base Entertainment Asia , described Attack On Titan: The Musical as an “extraordinary leap from manga to the musical stage”.

The musical will be staged in Japanese with English subtitles. PHOTO: ATTACK ON TITAN: THE MUSICAL

“For fans, it offers another way to experience a world they have come to know so well; for audiences fascinated by Japanese culture and entertainment, a window into a theatrical tradition they may not have encountered before; and for musical theatre fans, an opportunity to discover a different kind of musical storytelling within this 2.5-dimensional genre.”

Book it/Attack On Titan: The Musical

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: April 15 to May 2, 2027, Tuesdays to Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sundays at 1.30pm and 6pm

Admission: From $58 to $188 via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing (str.sg/iQjs), Sistic (str.sg/ez6N) and Klook (str.sg/pP8y)