At The Movies: Where The Crawdads Sing, Wolf Pack

Where The Crawdads Sing (NC16)

125 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: An abandoned orphan girl who raises herself to adulthood in the marshlands of 1960s North Carolina becomes the prime suspect in the death of her no-good lover.

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kya Clark the “Marsh Girl” as a lissome doe-eyed nymph in flowing floral frocks, her skin so dewy, her wetlands home must surely be a mud bath resort.

Where The Crawdads Sing is the shallow prettification of the 2018 novel by Delia Owens that has sold more than 12 million copies.

Edgar-Jones’ miscasting as the most improbable savage child ever is not her fault, of course, and the promising star of the 2020 BBC series Normal People does at least make Kya an intelligent and resourceful survivor.

Luring the shy reclusive teen out of her Edenic self-sufficiency into the community’s judgmental glare are two local suitors of near-identical mono-dimensional handsome blue-eyed hunkiness.

One is her smiley childhood sweetheart (Taylor John Smith), who teaches her to read and write and encourages her love of the natural world. The other (Harris Dickinson) is a rich cad, and it is his body that washes up in the bog.

Kya is swiftly arrested for murder when her only crime is to be an outsider.