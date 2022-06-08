At The Movies: Watch Official Competition for Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas

Official Competition (M18)

115 minutes, opens June 9

2 stars

The story: An ageing tycoon is funding a cinematic masterpiece (so he thinks) to secure his legacy in this satire on show-business vanity. He has bought the rights to a novel by a Nobel Prize laureate that he knows nothing about. The director hired is an avant-garde auteur and the pair of world-famous actors have inflated egos.

Two reasons to watch this film:

1. Penelope Cruz

She plays the temperamental director, wearing a head of riotous red frizz that gets one of this Spanish comedy's two stars.

2. And Antonio Banderas

Official Competition is the first time Spanish cinema's sexiest ambassadors are sharing top billing, with Banderas in a self-parody as a vapid heart-throb playboy. Oscar Martinez completes the ensemble as his rival, a pompous thespian.

Over nine days of rehearsal, the threesome bicker and engage in bizarre shenanigans to assert their competing artistic ideologies.

One reason to not watch this film:

1. Overstretched gags

Each one goes on and on until it is no longer funny.

Around them is dead air. The seasoned performers do all the work, while the directors seem to just look on idly off-camera. They are the Argentinean duo Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, who won Martinez the 2016 Venice Film Festival's Best Actor for The Distinguished Citizen.

My Son (M18)