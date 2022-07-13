At The Movies: The Sea Beast gets plenty right, Till Death has a gutsy heroine

The Sea Beast (PG)

119 minutes, Netflix

4 stars

The story: In a fantasy world where leviathans roam the seas, a feisty orphan lass (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on the ship of a swashbuckling hunter (Karl Urban). They begin an epic journey pursuing the most fearsome of the monsters, the Red Bluster, also known as Red.

Three reasons to watch this film:

1. An original animation

It is neither a prequel nor a sequel, and how welcome is that? The Sea Beast from Netflix Animation is a rip-roaring maritime adventure directed and co-written by Academy Award-winner Chris Williams of Big Hero 6 (2014) and Moana (2016).

2. Top-notch visuals

The voyage is CGI splendour. It traverses mighty nautical battles, devastating tidal storms and luminescent ocean depths with a brief stop inside Red's cavernous belly.

There are many more colourful sea creatures of every fanged, finned, blubbery and tentacled variety, altogether enchanting.

3. Wise counsel