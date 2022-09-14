At The Movies: Ted K is the bomb, Pinocchio a lifeless retread

Ted K (M18)

123 minutes, opens on Thursday



4 stars

The story: Ted Kaczynski is a Harvard-educated former professor who waged a nationwide bomb campaign between 1978 and 1995, killing three and injuring 23, to avenge modern society’s destruction of nature. Kaczynski was the American eco-terrorist known as the Unabomber. This true-crime drama spans 25 years of his radicalisation and 1996 capture following the largest FBI manhunt in history.

Kaczynski has been the subject of television series, documentaries and a podcast. None of those, though, has the eerie verisimilitude of Ted K and a tour-de-force title performance like Sharlto Copley’s.

The domestic terrorist lived alone without electricity in the mountains of Montana. Director Tony Stone returned to the very location and constructed an exact replica of Kaczynski’s cabin, where Copley recreates the hermit’s monastic routine: reading, shaving, building bombs, hunting for food.

Infuriatingly, technology encroached even in this wilderness. The camera coats the once-pristine land in the noxious reds and yellows of industrial fumes, while an electronic score aggravates the din of logging saws and passing jets that enraged Kaczynski and literally drove him mad. Copley enacts his psychosis with febrile intensity.

The South African actor, who is in every scene, carrying the entire picture, narrates word-for-word from the 25,000 pages of Kaczynski’s journals.

The movie is a deep-dive into his life and mind. It is a character study at once forensic and expressionistic and profoundly chilling, not least because the environmental disasters of today are proving Kaczynski right. What to make of the fact that a killer’s manifesto, Industrial Society And Its Future, is now on college reading lists?

HOT TAKE: This account of the infamous Unabomber unnerves in its docu-realism.

