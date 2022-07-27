At The Movies: Spy thriller The Gray Man is slick, drama Stop-Zemlia is poignant

The Gray Man (NC16)

129 minutes, Netflix

2 stars

The story: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off as, respectively, a Central Intelligence Agency operative who discovers bad things about his employers, and the government contractor leading the manhunt to obliterate him. That Evans' assassin is a sociopath is telegraphed by his sleazy moustache.

Here are three things to note about the film:

1. No expenses spared

The budget was an eye-watering US$200 million (S$277 million), which afforded the combined marquee power of Gosling and Evans as well as the services of Marvel Cinematic Universe directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Still, there was loose change for globe-trotting action spectacle of the explosive sort designed to destroy every capital from Bangkok to Berlin.

The Gray Man is Netflix's most expensive production. The spy-versus-spy adventure is adapted from a multi-novel collection by Mark Greaney as the start of a planned espionage blockbuster franchise.

2. Hard-working star

Gosling braves grenade launchers, guns, knives, a mid-flight brawl and evil agency boss Rege-Jean Page while also rescuing his mentor's (Billy Bob Thornton) kidnapped niece (Julia Butters).

3. Spy thriller pastiche

Ana de Armas plays Gosling's sidekick, a skilled agent like her Bond girl in No Time To Die (2021), although this hyperactive romp is no James Bond classic. It is mere slick, workmanlike entertainment.

