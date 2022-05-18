At The Movies: Spy drama Operation Mincemeat is stranger than fiction

Operation Mincemeat (M18)

128 minutes, opens on May 19, 4 stars

The story: The year is 1943. The challenge at hand: breaking the Nazi's grip on occupied Europe. In a brazen feat of military deception, one that helped change the course of World War II, British intelligence hatched a plan to enlist a Royal Marine who was, well, a corpse.

1. Way stranger than fiction

The mission codenamed Operation Mincemeat is also the title of director John Madden's (Shakespeare In Love, 1998) sturdy old-school espionage adventure based on a 2010 bestseller.

Minimal film-making flair is required when a non-fiction story is this intriguing, with ingenious details.

It is a quality ensemble. Actors Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen are the operatives orchestrating the mad scheme. Penelope Wilton is their secretary. Kelly Macdonald's MI5 clerk injects office romance, adding the tension of mutual mistrust in this tale of tricky high-stakes spycraft.

Each character, touchingly, bears personal wartime losses.