At The Movies: Spielberg's West Side Story retains the exuberance

West Side Story (PG13)

156 minutes, opens Jan 6, 3 stars

Three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg has made his passion project an update of the 1957 stage production - the one adapted into the famed 1961 movie musical.

The driving idea here is that to do justice to the stage production, it has to be set in a real New York. Key scenes, especially the ones featuring dance-sequence face-offs between the rival Sharks and Jets gangs, are filmed on location - against alleys and shopfronts.

As ideas go, it is barely enough, especially when the alleys and buildings are the idealised 1950s versions anyway.

But whether he means to or not, Spielberg's greatest contribution is to erase the legacy of brownface. The 1961 film version might be a classic, but like so many classic films, it is blotted by the use of white actors darkening their skin with make-up so as to appear more Latin.

Viewers can now enjoy the songs of Leonard Bernstein and the lyrics of Stephen Sondheim in a guilt-free package. This might sound like a trite reason, but to dismiss it would be to downplay cinema's importance as a shaper of values.

Based loosely on Shakespeare's romantic tragedy Romeo And Juliet, the story takes place in the 1950s, when two New York gangs - the Sharks and the Jets - vie for dominance. The Sharks are Puerto Ricans and the Jets the white locals who see the migrant families as a threat to their way of life.

One night, Tony (Ansel Elgort), a friend of the Jets, and Maria (Rachel Zegler, making her feature debut), a disaffected Puerto Rican migrant, fall in love. Ignoring the warnings from everyone around them, they pursue their affair.

The key songs are here - including the love ballad Tonight, sung on the balcony by Maria and Tony, and the rousing America, performed by an ensemble - with barely noticeable changes to the original lyrics and the placement of musical segments within the story.

Spielberg's gifts as a storyteller do not quite cover the movie's biggest ask - that viewers accept that dangerous gangs work out their differences through the medium of modern dance - but he fully captures the exuberance that made the 1961 film such a hit.

