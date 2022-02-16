At The Movies: Spain's turbulent past revisited in Parallel Mothers

Parallel Mothers (R21)

123 minutes, opens Feb 17

4 stars

Celebrated Spanish film-maker Pedro Almodovar makes one of his most overtly political films yet in this engrossing work, which operates in a present clouded by a stubbornly unresolved past.

Janis (frequent Almodovar collaborator Penelope Cruz) is a photographer who, after a single encounter with a man she just met, becomes pregnant.

Opting to keep the baby, she meets Ana (Milena Smit), a teen from a wealthy family and soon-to-be single mother, in the maternity ward.

Their encounter will carry consequences, especially for Janis, who is also trying to open an official study of a mass grave close to her ancestral village, the site of executions during the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939).

Writer-director Almodovar displays his usual mastery of woman-centric melodrama, a talent that encompasses his ability to draw arresting performances from veteran actress Cruz and relative newcomer Smit.

The film has been rewarded with two Oscar nominations, for Best Actress for Cruz and Best Original Score.

Like his previous film, the loosely autobiographical Pain And Glory (2019), the fear of time running out bubbles beneath the story, which on its surface deals with matters of motherhood and what it means to women at different life stages: Ana's youth and wealth is offset by her cold family, while Janis' age is compensated for by her loving circle of family and friends.

The ticking clock here refers to the portions of Spanish history Almodovar fears will vanish down the memory hole, especially the period of the civil war which saw the massacre of thousands.

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (M18)