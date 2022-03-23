At The Movies: Some Women is a moving, painfully honest look at a trans woman's life in S'pore

Some Women (R21)

70 minutes, opens March 24, 4 stars

This documentary is several things. It is a street-level history of the transgender community in Singapore, outlines the issues affecting them and depicts how the movement today helps victims of discrimination.

But at the heart of it - and this is perhaps why it won the Audience Choice Award at 2021's Singapore International Film Festival - is the moving autobiographical portrait of film-maker Quen Wong.

In today's lingo, the 46-year-old trans woman could be accused of having too much "main character energy", but in this film, she earns the right to take centre stage. The revelations, put plainly before the camera, must have required that she stifle every instinct that told her to protect her privacy.

Wong's framing is heartrending. The physical self can be altered, but self-acceptance is much harder. Decades of being told that one is not a real woman leaves a mark, she says.

In a show of candidness rarely seen in a Singapore documentary, she reveals what she used to be, and her life today as a wife, daughter and aunt to her nieces.

The present-day scenes, set in the Housing Board flats of Wong's family, are relatable and startlingly poignant because Wong has explained the work it took for her to enjoy the simple domestic pleasures most of us take for granted.

She includes interviews with Ms Sanisa, who offers a peek into her life at Bugis Street, a place romanticised by Westerners from the 1950s to the 1980s. Ms Sanisa's memories are sweetly nostalgic, but her views also offer a corrective to the notion, seen in several films, of the street as an anything-goes haven. For trans women, making a living there could be dangerous, but they had few other options.

In contrast, younger trans woman Lune Loh dares to break down doors and is willing to risk arrest for doing so.

Their stories add depth and perspective to Wong's own frank and deeply moving account.

