At The Movies: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris charms, Raymond And Ray brings the chuckles

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (PG)

115 minutes, opens on Thursday



3 stars

The story: In 1957 London, widowed cleaning woman Mrs Harris (Lesley Manville) falls madly in love with a Christian Dior gown and determines to buy one for herself. She scrapes and she saves, eventually travelling to Paris with £500 in her purse to pursue her dream.

An adult fairy tale this sweetly old-fashioned, directed by Anthony Fabian from a 1958 Paul Gallico bestseller, may not be – in Mrs Ada Harris’ parlance – everyone’s cup of tea.

But Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is a charmer.

Better than that, it has the marvellous Manville, who was Oscar-nominated for another garment-obsessive role, that of the controlling sister to Daniel Day-Lewis’ dressmaker in Phantom Thread (2017).

She graces Mrs Harris with humour and vigour. The humble housekeeper arrives at the House of Dior asking for “one o’ them five hundred quid ones”. She is English pragmatism to Isabelle Huppert’s ripe parody of French hauteur, playing the maison’s directress who immediately calls security

Never mind the snob because Mrs Harris’ optimism, kindness and generosity win over the entire City of Lights during her week-long adventure of setbacks and serendipities.

She is squired around by an admiring marquis (Lambert Wilson). She orchestrates first a romance between a Dior accountant (Lucas Bravo of Emily In Paris, 2020 to present) and a model (Alba Baptista), then a strike that saves the atelier’s seamstresses and tailors from lay-offs.

The working-class comedy is a tribute to these dedicated unsung artisans behind the multi-billion-dollar couture industry, whose resplendent mid-century costumes are here recreated by three-time Oscar-winning designer Jenny Beavan in partnership with the House of Dior.

Hot take: Warmer company than Emily In Paris, and more fashionable too.

