At The Movies: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris charms, Raymond And Ray brings the chuckles

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (PG)
115 minutes, opens on Thursday
3 stars
The story: In 1957 London, widowed cleaning woman Mrs Harris (Lesley Manville) falls madly in love with a Christian Dior gown and determines to buy one for herself. She scrapes and she saves, eventually travelling to Paris with £500 in her purse to pursue her dream.
An adult fairy tale this sweetly old-fashioned, directed by Anthony Fabian from a 1958 Paul Gallico bestseller, may not be – in Mrs Ada Harris’ parlance – everyone’s cup of tea.
But Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is a charmer.
Better than that, it has the marvellous Manville, who was Oscar-nominated for another garment-obsessive role, that of the controlling sister to Daniel Day-Lewis’ dressmaker in Phantom Thread (2017).
She graces Mrs Harris with humour and vigour. The humble housekeeper arrives at the House of Dior asking for “one o’ them five hundred quid ones”. She is English pragmatism to Isabelle Huppert’s ripe parody of French hauteur, playing the maison’s directress who immediately calls security
Never mind the snob because Mrs Harris’ optimism, kindness and generosity win over the entire City of Lights during her week-long adventure of setbacks and serendipities.
She is squired around by an admiring marquis (Lambert Wilson). She orchestrates first a romance between a Dior accountant (Lucas Bravo of Emily In Paris, 2020 to present) and a model (Alba Baptista), then a strike that saves the atelier’s seamstresses and tailors from lay-offs.
The working-class comedy is a tribute to these dedicated unsung artisans behind the multi-billion-dollar couture industry, whose resplendent mid-century costumes are here recreated by three-time Oscar-winning designer Jenny Beavan in partnership with the House of Dior.
Hot take: Warmer company than Emily In Paris, and more fashionable too.
Raymond And Ray (NC16)
106 minutes, premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday
3 stars
The story: Half-brothers Raymond and Ray, played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke respectively (what cool genes), jointly set out on a road trip to Virginia for the burial of their hateful estranged father.
A patriarch’s funeral has long been an occasion for tragi-farce, and the dramedy Raymond And Ray springs a third-act family secret more shocking than even Death At A Funeral (2007).
There will be plenty more revelations over the next 36 hours as Raymond and Ray make their way from the morgue to the attorney’s office. For starters, why does everyone, whether dad’s landlady-lover (Maribel Verdu), his nurse (Sophie Okonedo) or the Reverend (Vondie Curtis-Hall), keep saying nice things about the monster who abused them?
Mild-mannered Raymond is now onto his third broken marriage, and Ray is a recovering addict and failed musician. The battered boys have grown into damaged men, and still their dead father messes with them: His last wish is that they personally dig his grave before sundown.
The absurd proposition is, of course, a metaphor for burying the past and finding closure. It is not subtle. But writer-director Rodrigo Garcia excavates big laughs from the anger and grief, thanks to his leads. McGregor and Hawke, both 51, are very good together in their ragged lived-in rapport.
The Colombian film-maker behind Nine Lives (2005) and Albert Nobbs (2011) is best known for his pictures of women – if not for his iconic novelist father Gabriel Garcia Marquez — and this captivating father-and-son counterpart to his Mother And Child (2009) cuts deepest as a story of two siblings bonded by lifelong pain.
Hot take: Death is a laughing matter in this dark comedy with the inspired pairing of McGregor and Hawke.