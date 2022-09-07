At The Movies: Moonage Daydream hypnotises, A Banquet horrifies

Moonage Daydream (M18)

135 minutes, opens Sept 15

4 stars

The story: The first film authorised by the David Bowie estate is an experiential odyssey through his creative and spiritual evolution, with narration by the late British singer-songwriter from archival television interviews.

This music documentary has few biographical details and is no biopic because Bowie was not always Bowie. He was Major Tom, Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, the Thin White Duke and the Blind Prophet over a 54-year career of ch-ch-changing identities and restless reinvention.

Neither is Moonage Daydream a straightforward music documentary because Bowie was more than a musician.

Writer-director-producer-editor Brett Morgen, behind the Emmy-nominated Nirvana documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck (2015), was given unprecedented access to five million items of Bowie’s own paintings, photography, poetry, experimental videos and never-before-seen concert footage from his private collection.

Bowie was, moreover, a prolific actor.

Clips of all these as well as stock images are overlaid with abstract animation and Bowie hits from the 1970s to the 2016 Blackstar album released two days before his death. There are 48 Bowie songs, remastered by his long-time producer Tony Visconti.

The movie – the title itself a 1971 Bowie recording – is mesmeric, psychedelic and exceedingly loud.

Bowie embraced chaos. Which makes this free-association multimedia blowout the truest expression of the mercurial artist who was a self-styled space alien, forever searching for meaning in the cosmos, even as he became one of the most influential pop innovators on earth.

Hot take: Turn and face the strange in a trippy documentary on an other-worldly rock rebel.

A Banquet (PG13)